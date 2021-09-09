Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Decreased by Analyst

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) – Investment analysts at Desjardins lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Dollarama in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 7th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.56. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Dollarama’s FY2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$954.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$957.00 million.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity set a C$57.00 target price on Dollarama and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$68.00 target price on shares of Dollarama in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Dollarama to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Dollarama from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollarama has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$62.00.

Shares of DOL opened at C$57.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$17.57 billion and a PE ratio of 30.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,372.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$58.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$55.36. Dollarama has a 12-month low of C$45.42 and a 12-month high of C$60.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.0503 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.75%.

In other Dollarama news, Director John Huw Thomas sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.32, for a total transaction of C$229,286.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,200 shares in the company, valued at C$1,329,858.80. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 117,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.26, for a total value of C$6,741,912.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$57,258,100.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of January 31, 2021, it operated 1,355 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

