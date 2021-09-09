Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for YASKAWA Electric Co. Reduced by Analyst (OTCMKTS:YASKY)

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of YASKAWA Electric in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.93. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for YASKAWA Electric’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered YASKAWA Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised YASKAWA Electric from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of YASKY opened at $106.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.58 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.07. YASKAWA Electric has a one year low of $73.06 and a one year high of $117.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.86 and its 200-day moving average is $98.04.

YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 9th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter. YASKAWA Electric had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 5.84%.

About YASKAWA Electric

YASKAWA Electric Corp. engages in the manufacture, sale, installation, and maintenance of systems control and industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Motion Control, Robotics, System Engineering, and Others. The Motion Control provides servo motors, controllers, and alternating current drives.

