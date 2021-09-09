Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 130 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CL. Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 34,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 385,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,407,000 after acquiring an additional 7,774 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 179,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,147,000 after acquiring an additional 19,180 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter worth about $29,561,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 62,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CL shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.54.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $1,605,141.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $148,081.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,448.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CL stock opened at $77.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.32 and its 200 day moving average is $80.23. The stock has a market cap of $65.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.60. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $74.14 and a 1-year high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

