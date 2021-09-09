Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Marriott International by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 932,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,015,000 after acquiring an additional 175,814 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Marriott International in the first quarter valued at $289,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Marriott International by 12.9% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in Marriott International by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 72,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,669,000 after buying an additional 15,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $133.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.57 billion, a PE ratio of 126.21 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.64 and a 200-day moving average of $142.81. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $88.92 and a one year high of $159.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 83.60% and a net margin of 3.51%. Marriott International’s revenue was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.07.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

