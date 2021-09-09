Quadrant Capital Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,617 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 5,094 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,132 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 16.1% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 4.3% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KEYS shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $158.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.60.

In related news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total value of $106,336.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 60,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,549,856. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total value of $1,492,602.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $181.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.74. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.62 and a 12 month high of $182.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.05, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

