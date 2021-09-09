Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $266,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $52.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.67. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.53 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

