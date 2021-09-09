Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 44 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 5.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 814 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Twilio by 16.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,826,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,689,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,136 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Twilio by 22.6% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,824,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,295,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,413 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 4.8% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,519,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,540,198,000 after acquiring an additional 205,428 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 36.0% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,722,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,467,300,000 after acquiring an additional 985,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Twilio by 2.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,534,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,204,416,000 after acquiring an additional 81,153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.71, for a total value of $384,538.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.28, for a total value of $510,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,516 shares of company stock valued at $75,900,110 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TWLO opened at $352.71 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $372.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $358.95. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.23 and a 52 week high of $457.30. The company has a quick ratio of 10.93, a current ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $62.48 billion, a PE ratio of -78.91 and a beta of 1.43.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. The firm had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.74 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TWLO shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $394.98 price target (up from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.96.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

