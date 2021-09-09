Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 820 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,172 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blackstone Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 36.3% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 12,295,532 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $885,401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,275,265 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1,634.7% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,427,520 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $318,826,000 after buying an additional 4,172,294 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 4,301,997 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $309,786,000 after buying an additional 33,510 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 6.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,577,948 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $185,374,000 after buying an additional 163,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth $157,486,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $89.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47. The company has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a PE ratio of -37.97, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.62. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.65 and a 1 year high of $92.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.09.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($2.22). The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LNG. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.13.

In other Cheniere Energy news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 20,000 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $1,754,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,991,967.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

