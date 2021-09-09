QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) Tops 1-Day Volume of $65,036.00

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 9th. Over the last seven days, QuadrantProtocol has traded down 13.2% against the dollar. QuadrantProtocol has a total market capitalization of $3.79 million and $65,036.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QuadrantProtocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00061936 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.16 or 0.00174604 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003010 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00014886 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 37.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003855 BTC.

QuadrantProtocol Coin Profile

QuadrantProtocol (CRYPTO:EQUAD) is a coin. QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 415,437,335 coins. The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol . QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant . QuadrantProtocol’s official website is www.quadrantprotocol.com . The official message board for QuadrantProtocol is medium.com/quadrantprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Quadrant is a blockchain-based protocol that enables the access, creation, and distribution of data products and services with authenticity and provenance at its core. It will operate on a Proof of Authority consensus mechanism to handle more transactions, operate at a lower gas price, achieve faster transactions, and restrict malicious nodes from entering data. An external Proof of Work chain will be used as an anchor for security purposes. The Quadrant Network will utilise two different currencies for its protocol: eQuad and QUAD. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the Quadrant Network (QUAD) is a major component of the ecosystem on the Quadrant Network, and is designed to be used solely on the network. eQuad is an ERC-20 standard-compliant placeholder digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain which would be sold, and which may be converted into QUAD via a gateway when the Quadrant Network mainnet is eventually launched. In this whitepaper, “eQuad” shall refer to the placeholder token prior to mainnet launch, and shall refer to QUAD after the mainnet launch. “

Buying and Selling QuadrantProtocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuadrantProtocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuadrantProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

