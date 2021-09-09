Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) to report $1.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Quaker Chemical’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.74 and the lowest is $1.51. Quaker Chemical reported earnings of $1.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will report full-year earnings of $7.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.75 to $8.79. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Quaker Chemical.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.32. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $435.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.08 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quaker Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of NYSE KWR opened at $260.39 on Thursday. Quaker Chemical has a twelve month low of $170.31 and a twelve month high of $301.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. This is an increase from Quaker Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is 33.05%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 10.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,430 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,166,000 after buying an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 3.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,410,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 8.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 152,272 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,118,000 after buying an additional 12,342 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the second quarter valued at about $1,990,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 80.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,526 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,895,000 after buying an additional 43,089 shares during the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corp. is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quaker Chemical (KWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.