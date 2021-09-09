Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $118.00 to $137.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Quanta Services traded as high as $116.43 and last traded at $115.28, with a volume of 6226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.26.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.38.

In other news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $313,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,232.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Quanta Services by 126.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Quanta Services by 229.4% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. 82.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 13.29%. On average, analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.23%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

