Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Invests $283,000 in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWP. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period.

IWP stock opened at $117.77 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.73 and its 200-day moving average is $108.64. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $81.44 and a twelve month high of $119.63.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

