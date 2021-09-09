Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Makes New $301,000 Investment in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,674,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,480,489,000 after acquiring an additional 839,066 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,850,768 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,704,272,000 after purchasing an additional 824,893 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,116,847 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,545,155,000 after buying an additional 251,419 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Honeywell International by 3.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,035,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,093,094,000 after buying an additional 178,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,795,322 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,040,934,000 after buying an additional 74,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HON opened at $224.40 on Thursday. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.85 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $228.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $154.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.62.

In other news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at $808,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

