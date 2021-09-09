Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Purchases 1,120 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Element Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola by 2.9% in the first quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.4% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 42,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KO. Argus boosted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Truist upped their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

Shares of KO stock opened at $56.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.36. The company has a market cap of $243.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.62. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $47.30 and a 12-month high of $57.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $1,804,480.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,925 shares in the company, valued at $3,986,424.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 6,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $378,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 176,701 shares in the company, valued at $10,086,093.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,107 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

