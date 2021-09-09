Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Sells 167 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lessened its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 14,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 45,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,825,000 after purchasing an additional 6,538 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 131.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 204,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,654,000 after purchasing an additional 116,001 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.80.

NYSE:CAT opened at $206.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $113.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.73 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.71.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.