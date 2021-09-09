Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd decreased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,107 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DGX. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 6,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.7% in the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. FAI Wealth Management increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 0.4% during the first quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 22,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 2.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $158.00 on Thursday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $106.98 and a 1-year high of $158.09. The company has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.20 and a 200-day moving average of $133.75.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.18%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.70.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total transaction of $1,702,524.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 32,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $4,590,647.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,636,502.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,503 shares of company stock worth $7,630,451 over the last ninety days. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

