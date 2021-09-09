Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.650-$12.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $11.380. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.84 billion-$10.09 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.79 billion.Quest Diagnostics also updated its FY21 guidance to $11.65-12.35 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DGX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $152.70.

Shares of DGX opened at $158.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Quest Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $106.98 and a 1 year high of $158.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.75. The firm has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.04.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.18%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 9,493 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total transaction of $1,337,278.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,753,954.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total transaction of $1,702,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,503 shares of company stock valued at $7,630,451. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

