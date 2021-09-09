Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Sets New 12-Month High at $36.54

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.54 and last traded at $36.54, with a volume of 229 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.42.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RDWR shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Radware from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Radware from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Radware from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.40.

The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.85, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.59.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. Radware had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 5.27%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Radware Ltd. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDWR. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Radware by 5,510.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Radware during the second quarter worth $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Radware during the second quarter worth $71,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Radware by 52,980.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Radware by 21.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Radware Company Profile (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

