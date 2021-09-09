Rai Reflex Index (RAI) Market Cap Hits $59.58 Million

Rai Reflex Index (CURRENCY:RAI) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 9th. Rai Reflex Index has a market capitalization of $59.58 million and $3.91 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rai Reflex Index has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One Rai Reflex Index coin can currently be bought for $3.01 or 0.00006498 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00062881 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.79 or 0.00133290 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.23 or 0.00192476 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,420.10 or 0.07377302 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,281.19 or 0.99830441 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003052 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $358.89 or 0.00774142 BTC.

Rai Reflex Index Coin Profile

Rai Reflex Index’s launch date was February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 19,777,989 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Rai Reflex Index Coin Trading

