Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.75.

RAIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. initiated coverage on Rain Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Rain Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Rain Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th. Guggenheim started coverage on Rain Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Rain Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Rain Therapeutics alerts:

RAIN stock opened at $17.16 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.57. Rain Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $14.08 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90.

Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.11. Equities analysts anticipate that Rain Therapeutics will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 269,723 shares of Rain Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.25 per share, for a total transaction of $4,113,275.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 317,279 shares of Rain Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.65 per share, for a total transaction of $4,965,416.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rain Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $39,425,000. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Rain Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $30,240,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new stake in Rain Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $25,444,000. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Rain Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $18,260,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Rain Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $12,432,000. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rain Therapeutics

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is RAIN-32, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing RAIN-32 that has completed Phase II clinical trial in liposarcoma, Phase I clinical trial in solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial in intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 for tumors, including breast, ovarian, prostate, and other cancers.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Rain Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rain Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.