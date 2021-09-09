Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) Trading Up 14.3%

Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ:RLYB)’s share price was up 14.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.12 and last traded at $16.12. Approximately 2,325 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 181,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.10.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RLYB shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Rallybio in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Rallybio in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Rallybio in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$40.00 target price for the company.

About Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB)

Rallybio Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

