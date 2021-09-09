RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) CFO Bradley Lim Chhay Purchases 400 Shares

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) CFO Bradley Lim Chhay bought 400 shares of RCI Hospitality stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.50 per share, with a total value of $25,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,525. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of RICK stock opened at $69.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $625.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.14. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $17.58 and a 52 week high of $81.65.

Get RCI Hospitality alerts:

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $57.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.05 million. RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 14.61%. Sell-side analysts forecast that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in RCI Hospitality by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 24,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 881 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in RCI Hospitality by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,287 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. 51.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for RCI Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCI Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.