Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $57.00

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $57.00 and last traded at $57.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RCDTF shares. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.13.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, dermatology, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, anti-infectives, central nervous system, gastrointestinal, gynecology and obstetrics, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, nutrition and related products, cosmetics, dietary supplements, medical devices, allergy, endocrinology, respiratory, pain management/inflammation, generics, antipyretics and cold preparations, and oncology, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

