Redd Reaches Market Cap of $30.62 Million (RDD)

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Over the last seven days, Redd has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar. Redd has a market capitalization of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Redd coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,703.52 or 1.00121267 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00058217 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00008239 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00069731 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001529 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00007477 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000927 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002159 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00006130 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Redd Profile

Redd (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . Redd’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Redd Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redd should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Redd using one of the exchanges listed above.

