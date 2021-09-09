Regal Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 12,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invitae by 729.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Invitae by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invitae alerts:

Shares of NYSE NVTA opened at $31.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 12.08 and a current ratio of 12.30. Invitae Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.16 and a fifty-two week high of $61.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.72.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.20). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 26.29% and a negative net margin of 149.68%. The business had revenue of $116.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Invitae Co. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Invitae news, CAO Robert F. Werner sold 15,337 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $381,277.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 14,438 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $367,013.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,805 shares of company stock worth $3,652,475. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Invitae in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Benchmark upgraded Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James began coverage on Invitae in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Invitae from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Invitae presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.20.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.