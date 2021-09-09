Regal Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,725 FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,725 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in FedEx by 103.1% during the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $261.02 on Thursday. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $222.89 and a one year high of $319.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $281.06 and a 200-day moving average of $285.14. The company has a market capitalization of $69.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 21.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.51%.

In other news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total value of $1,403,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,065,757.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total value of $4,864,980.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,580,648.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FDX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on FedEx from $364.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on FedEx from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on FedEx from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $341.04.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.