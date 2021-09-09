Regal Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GBIL. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2,000.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 9,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,792,000 after buying an additional 6,288 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 26,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,538,000 after buying an additional 34,429 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GBIL opened at $100.08 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 52-week low of $100.08 and a 52-week high of $100.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.11.

