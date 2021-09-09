Regal Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $485,000 Investment in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $223,000. 55I LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 4.6% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 2.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,211 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,451,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 7.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 5.5% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN opened at $340.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $321.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $293.99. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $210.42 and a 12 month high of $344.43. The company has a market capitalization of $215.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.07, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $308.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Societe Generale increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $313.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $309.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.61.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $825,422.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,165,267.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total transaction of $170,500.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,422 shares in the company, valued at $50,598,960.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

