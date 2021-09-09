Regal Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 27,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.12% of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 25.0% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 259.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 40.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 6,519 shares during the period. Finally, Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF in the second quarter valued at about $668,000.

Get Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF alerts:

ALTY stock opened at $13.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.30. Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF has a 52 week low of $10.22 and a 52 week high of $13.92.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.57%.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.