Renew (LON:RNWH) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Renew (LON:RNWH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 730 ($9.54) price target on shares of Renew in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on shares of Renew from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt raised their target price on shares of Renew from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt lifted their target price on Renew from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 732.50 ($9.57).

RNWH traded down GBX 3.75 ($0.05) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 816.25 ($10.66). 29,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,271. The company has a market capitalization of £642.23 million and a P/E ratio of 27.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 750.52 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 653.25. Renew has a fifty-two week low of GBX 410.25 ($5.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 889 ($11.61). The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.24.

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company provides services to the energy, environmental, rail, and infrastructure markets. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.

