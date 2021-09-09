Requisite Capital Management LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Requisite Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Viper Energy Partners were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNOM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter worth about $29,254,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 1,513.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,319,586 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,787 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 76.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,177,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,147,000 after acquiring an additional 509,193 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 49.8% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 983,999 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,327,000 after acquiring an additional 327,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 302.6% in the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 348,836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,079,000 after acquiring an additional 262,185 shares in the last quarter. 21.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VNOM shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viper Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.78.

VNOM stock opened at $18.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.57. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.15 and a beta of 2.79. Viper Energy Partners LP has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $20.09.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $114.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.83 million. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 7.63%. The business’s revenue was up 249.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.15%. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 471.43%.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

