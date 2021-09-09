Requisite Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR)

Requisite Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR) by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,766 shares during the quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $226,000. Family Firm Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% during the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 36,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,219,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 104,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,790,000 after buying an additional 46,537 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $375,000.

VTHR stock opened at $207.64 on Thursday. Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $145.72 and a 52 week high of $209.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $203.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $194.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.552 per share. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th.

