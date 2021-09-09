Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Grows Position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 718,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,737 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $45,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 3,767.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,435. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.01. Avantis International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $47.37 and a twelve month high of $65.80.

