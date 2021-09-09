Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,136 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $10,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHB. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 22.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $109.26. The stock had a trading volume of 8,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,392. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.15. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $75.89 and a 1 year high of $109.81.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

