Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% in the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $1.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $226.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 615 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,698. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $146.88 and a 12 month high of $229.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.42.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.