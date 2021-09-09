Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 1,193 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,034,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,869,110,000 after acquiring an additional 412,694 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,889,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,160,478,000 after purchasing an additional 141,483 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,591,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,246,559,000 after buying an additional 70,050 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 4,131,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,004,154,000 after buying an additional 151,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,850,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $935,830,000 after buying an additional 25,504 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $1.03 on Thursday, hitting $292.70. 13,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,369,636. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $282.51 and a 200-day moving average of $262.94. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $204.55 and a 52 week high of $293.01.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

