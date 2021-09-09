Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 16,647 Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. reduced its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,647 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned approximately 0.36% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $7,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RODM. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,472,000 after buying an additional 7,696 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 249,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after acquiring an additional 45,078 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO lifted its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 385,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,851,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 529,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,268,000 after acquiring an additional 11,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter.

RODM traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $31.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,195. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.73. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 12 month low of $24.88 and a 12 month high of $31.96.

