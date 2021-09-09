Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 46,994 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,994 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 0.7% of Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $16,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 29,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPST stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,898,417 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.74.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.