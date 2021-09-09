Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Shares Acquired by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 581.3% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the first quarter worth $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 306.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the first quarter worth $105,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 9.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ROIC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Retail Opportunity Investments from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of ROIC opened at $17.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $18.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.62 and its 200-day moving average is $17.33.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 13.89%. Analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.90%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

