Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) versus Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Financial Review

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) and Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Retail Properties of America pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Rexford Industrial Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Retail Properties of America pays out 35.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Rexford Industrial Realty pays out 72.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Retail Properties of America has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Rexford Industrial Realty has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Retail Properties of America is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Retail Properties of America has a beta of 1.77, indicating that its stock price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rexford Industrial Realty has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Retail Properties of America and Rexford Industrial Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Retail Properties of America 0 4 0 0 2.00 Rexford Industrial Realty 0 1 3 0 2.75

Retail Properties of America presently has a consensus target price of $11.75, suggesting a potential downside of 12.64%. Rexford Industrial Realty has a consensus target price of $59.25, suggesting a potential downside of 5.85%. Given Rexford Industrial Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Rexford Industrial Realty is more favorable than Retail Properties of America.

Profitability

This table compares Retail Properties of America and Rexford Industrial Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Retail Properties of America 4.32% 1.24% 0.54% Rexford Industrial Realty 26.46% 3.06% 2.06%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.4% of Retail Properties of America shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.7% of Rexford Industrial Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Retail Properties of America shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Rexford Industrial Realty shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Retail Properties of America and Rexford Industrial Realty’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Retail Properties of America $430.04 million 6.72 $14.57 million $0.84 16.01 Rexford Industrial Realty $330.14 million 26.26 $76.40 million $1.32 47.67

Rexford Industrial Realty has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Retail Properties of America. Retail Properties of America is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rexford Industrial Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Rexford Industrial Realty beats Retail Properties of America on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm’s retail operating portfolio includes: power centers; neighborhood and community centers; and lifestyle centers and multi-tenant retail-focused mixed-use properties, as well as single-user retail properties. The company was founded on March 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

