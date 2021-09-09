REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. REV Group had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $593.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of REV Group stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.28. 14,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,347. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $989.26 million, a PE ratio of 172.11 and a beta of 2.68. REV Group has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $22.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 333.33%.

In other REV Group news, CFO Jr. Mark A. Skonieczny purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.90 per share, with a total value of $111,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 198,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,149,917.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Christopher M. Daniels purchased 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $50,528.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 135,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,702.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 80,992 shares of company stock valued at $1,251,452 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in REV Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) by 183.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 315,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 204,153 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of REV Group worth $4,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

REVG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on REV Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on REV Group from $9.20 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of REV Group in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on REV Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.

