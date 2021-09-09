REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. REV Group had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $593.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of REV Group stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $15.19. 9,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,347. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. REV Group has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $22.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $983.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.78 and a beta of 2.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 333.33%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on REV Group from $9.20 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on REV Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on REV Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of REV Group in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

In related news, Director Paul J. Bamatter purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.20 per share, with a total value of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher M. Daniels purchased 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $50,528.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 135,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,702.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 80,992 shares of company stock valued at $1,251,452 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in REV Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) by 183.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 315,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 204,153 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of REV Group worth $4,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.

