REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $593.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.40 million. REV Group had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 0.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS.

Shares of REVG traded up $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,347. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.90. REV Group has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $22.23. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.78 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. REV Group’s payout ratio is 333.33%.

Several research firms have commented on REVG. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of REV Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on REV Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on REV Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on REV Group from $9.20 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, REV Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.83.

In related news, CEO Rodney M. Rushing acquired 19,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.87 per share, for a total transaction of $306,164.04. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,287 shares in the company, valued at $15,366,714.69. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher M. Daniels acquired 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $50,528.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 135,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,136,702.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 80,992 shares of company stock worth $1,251,452. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in REV Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) by 183.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 204,153 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.49% of REV Group worth $4,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.

