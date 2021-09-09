Reviewing Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) & Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM)

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) and Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Acorda Therapeutics and Cullinan Oncology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acorda Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cullinan Oncology 0 0 4 0 3.00

Acorda Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $22.50, suggesting a potential upside of 418.43%. Cullinan Oncology has a consensus price target of $51.75, suggesting a potential upside of 79.00%. Given Acorda Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Acorda Therapeutics is more favorable than Cullinan Oncology.

Profitability

This table compares Acorda Therapeutics and Cullinan Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acorda Therapeutics 22.44% 14.38% 5.64% Cullinan Oncology N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.0% of Acorda Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.1% of Cullinan Oncology shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Acorda Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.8% of Cullinan Oncology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Acorda Therapeutics and Cullinan Oncology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acorda Therapeutics $152.97 million 0.32 -$99.59 million ($12.32) -0.35 Cullinan Oncology N/A N/A -$51.80 million ($5.48) -5.28

Cullinan Oncology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Acorda Therapeutics. Cullinan Oncology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acorda Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Acorda Therapeutics beats Cullinan Oncology on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of therapies that restore function and improve the lives of people with neurological disorders. Its products include Inbrija (levodopa inhalation powder), Ampyra (dalfampridine), Fampyra (fampridine) and Selincro (nalmefene). The firm’s also offers Research and Development Programs like ARCUS for acute migraine, Cimaglermin alfa and rHIgM22. The company was founded by Ronald Cohen in 1995 and is headquartered in Ardsley, NY.

Cullinan Oncology Company Profile

Cullinan Management, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer. Its preclinical products include CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of solid tumors; CLN-617, a fusion protein for the treatment of solid tumors; CLN-978, a T cell engaging antibody for B-cell malignancies; Opal, a bispecific fusion protein to block the PD-1 axis, and to activate the 4-IBB/CD137 pathway on T cells in tumors; and Jade, a cell therapy to target a novel senescence and cancer-related protein. The company has collaboration agreements with Cullinan Pearl Corp. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize CLN-081 and products containing CLN-081; and Adimab, LLC to discover and/or optimize antibodies. Cullinan Management, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

