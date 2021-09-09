Reviewing Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) and Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) and Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Teck Resources and Largo Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teck Resources 0 5 12 0 2.71 Largo Resources 0 0 3 0 3.00

Teck Resources currently has a consensus target price of $30.59, suggesting a potential upside of 28.49%. Largo Resources has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 82.79%. Given Largo Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Largo Resources is more favorable than Teck Resources.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.6% of Teck Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Teck Resources and Largo Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teck Resources 1.83% 5.02% 2.55% Largo Resources 13.44% 8.96% 7.66%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Teck Resources and Largo Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teck Resources $6.68 billion 1.87 -$644.98 million $0.78 30.53 Largo Resources $121.62 million 6.98 $6.76 million $0.11 119.36

Largo Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Teck Resources. Teck Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Largo Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Largo Resources beats Teck Resources on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Ltd. is a resource company, which engages in mining and development of mineral properties. It organized into business units focused on steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, and energy. The firm also offers lead, silver, molybdenum and various specialty and other metals, chemicals and fertilizers. It focuses on its project operations located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and U.S. The company was founded on September 24, 1951 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Largo Resources

Largo Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology. The company was founded on April 18, 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

