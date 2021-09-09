RH (NYSE:RH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.90 EPS

RH (NYSE:RH) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $8.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.58 by $1.90, Briefing.com reports. RH had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 156.85%. The company had revenue of $989.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.90 earnings per share. RH’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:RH opened at $672.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.57, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.49. RH has a 1-year low of $312.00 and a 1-year high of $744.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $688.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $632.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Get RH alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RH stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,841 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.42% of RH worth $59,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 94.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of RH from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of RH from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett raised shares of RH from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and increased their target price for the company from $550.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of RH from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of RH from $650.00 to $710.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $691.88.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.