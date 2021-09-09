Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,914 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $12,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 300.8% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $79,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

IWD opened at $162.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.34. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $113.57 and a one year high of $164.12.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.