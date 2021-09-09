Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Stock Position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.27% of UniFirst worth $11,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of UniFirst by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,410,252 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $539,198,000 after acquiring an additional 97,265 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in shares of UniFirst by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 748,556 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $167,460,000 after buying an additional 96,118 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UniFirst by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 608,625 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $136,155,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in UniFirst by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 525,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $123,273,000 after acquiring an additional 65,586 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in UniFirst by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 450,181 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $100,710,000 after acquiring an additional 28,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

In other UniFirst news, Director Kathleen M. Camilli purchased 465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $215.63 per share, for a total transaction of $100,267.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,755.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst stock opened at $226.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $220.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.68. UniFirst Co. has a 1 year low of $160.70 and a 1 year high of $258.86.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The textile maker reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.37. UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $464.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UniFirst Co. will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is currently 14.03%.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

