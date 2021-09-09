Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 4,243 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,139 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Itron were worth $12,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITRI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Itron by 22.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,560,455 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $670,234,000 after buying an additional 1,393,163 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 64.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,782,651 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $246,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,316 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 9.0% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,612,446 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $260,434,000 after purchasing an additional 216,786 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 53.8% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 956,152 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $84,765,000 after purchasing an additional 334,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Itron by 12.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 938,139 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $93,795,000 after purchasing an additional 105,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITRI stock opened at $80.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.64. Itron, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.49 and a fifty-two week high of $122.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.56, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.15.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). Itron had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $489.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

ITRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Itron from $126.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Itron from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James raised Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Itron from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Itron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.11.

In related news, SVP John F. Marcolini sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $33,580.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $198,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,532.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,067 shares of company stock valued at $301,194 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

About Itron

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

