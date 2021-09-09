Rhumbline Advisers Sells 2,847 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,847 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.28% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $12,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter worth $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 117.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter worth $40,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMN opened at $114.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.61 and a 52 week high of $117.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.39.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.21. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 5.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 2,500 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $237,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 5,000 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,535,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock worth $975,050 in the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMN shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities raised their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist raised their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.57.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

